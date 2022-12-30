ADVERTISEMENT

SSC public examinations to be held in Andhra Pradesh from April 3

December 30, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

January 9 is the last date for accepting applications, says School Education Commissioner

P. Sujatha Varma

The State Board of Secondary Education has issued the timetable for SSC (Class X) Public Examinations 2022-23, scheduled to be held from April 3 to April 18.

In a statement on Friday, Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar said the Directorate of Government Examinations had issued a notification asking students to apply online. The applications submitted with an examination fees of ₹125 (without any fine) were accepted till December 24 and the ones with a fine of ₹50 were accepted till December 29, he informed. The applications being submitted now will be accepted with a fine of ₹200 till January 3, while students submitting their applications after that will have to pay a fine of ₹500. January 9 is the last date for accepting the applications.

Students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and Physically Handicapped students were exempted from payment of examination fee, he said, adding that so far, 6,60,859 students from across the 26 districts in the State have registered their names to appear for the exams.

Pvt. school managements warned

Mr. Suresh Kumar warned managements of private schools against collecting more money from students towards SSC Public Examinations fees than the stipulated ₹125.

In a statement, the Commissioner said it had come to the notice of the department that a few managements of private schools were collecting extra money from students and said stringent action would be taken against such erring managements.

Referring to a notification issued by the Directorate of Government Examinations in the past saying that MNRs should be submitted in the District Education Officers’ offices by January 9, Mr. Suresh Kumar said in view of the complaints received from schools and digitalisation, it was decided that schools need not submit MNR in DEOs’ office from this academic year.

Time-table

Students of Class X will write their exams in First Language Paper-I (Group-A) and First Language Paper-I (Composite Course) on April 3 (Monday), Second Language on April 6 (Thursday), English on April 8 (Saturday), Mathematics on April 10 (Monday), Science on April 13 (Thursday) and Social Studies on April 15 (Saturday).

On April 17 (Monday), they will write their exams in First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) and OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) on April 18 (Tuesday).

