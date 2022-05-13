SSC malpractice case: government files petition seeking cancellation of Narayana’s bail

Chittoor District Court grants bail to seven others accused in the case

The State government’s Additional Advocate General, P. Sudhakar Reddy, along with a team of advocates from Amaravati, on Friday arrived at the District Court here and filed a petition seeking dismissal of the bail granted to former Minister P. Narayana in the SSC question paper malpractice case.

Interestingly, moments after the petition was filed, the court granted bail to seven other accused – five faculty members of corporate schools and two government teachers – who had been arrested by the police on April 29 and lodged in the sub-jail here since then.

At present, one more accused, Bala Gangadhar, Dean (Narayana School, Tirupati), who was arrested on May 10, is in remand.

The Fourth Additional Magistrate Court on May 11 had granted bail to Mr. Narayana a couple of hours after he was produced before it.

The Chittoor One-Town Police had arrested Mr. Narayana on May 10 at his residence in Hyderabad and brought him to Chittoor by road. While Mr. Narayana was granted bail, eight others, six faculty members of Narayana and Chaitanya institutions in Tirupati and two government teachers of GD Nellore constituency in Chittoor district, who were arrested on April 29 were currently in remand at the sub-jail.

Bail was granted to Mr. Narayana after the judge had set aside the charges levelled by the police on his involvement in the case.

The advocates, on behalf of the former Minister, presented the documents to the court that Mr. Narayana had not been associated with the Narayana institutions since 2014.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy and police officials from Chittoor One-Town Police Station accompanied Mr. Sudhakar Reddy.

The move on the part of the government followed the announcement of Education Minister B. Satyanarayana and DIG (Anantapur) M. Ravi Prakash that a petition would be filed against bail to Mr. Narayana.