SSC, Inter exams will conclude by March-end to avoid clashing of dates with elections, says Botcha

December 14, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

To avoid clashing of the dates with the general elections, the State government has decided to conduct the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations and Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) in March 2024.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said 16 lakh students would appear for the exams. Of them, 10 lakh are Intermediate (first and final year) students and six lakh are SSC students. The Intermediate exams would start on March 1, while the 10th Board exams were scheduled to be held from March 18.

The Intermediate first year students will write PART-II; Second Language Paper-1 on March 1, 2024, PART-I: English Paper-I on March 4, PART-III; Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I and Civics Paper-I on March 6, Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I and History Paper-I on March 9, Physics Paper-I and Economics Paper-I on March 12, Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I, Sociology Paper-I and Fine Arts, Music Paper-I on March 14, Public Administration Paper-I, Logic Paper-I and Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-I (For Bi.P.C students) on March 16 and Modern Language Paper-I and Geography Paper-I on March 19.

The Intermediate final year students will appear for PART-II: Second Language Paper-II on March 2, PART-I: English Paper-II on March 5, PART-III: Mathematics Paper-IIA, Botany Paper-II and Civics Paper-II on March 7, Mathematics Paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II and History Paper-II on March 11, Physics Paper-II and Economics Paper-II on March 13, Chemistry Paper-II, Commerce Paper-II, Sociology Paper-II and Fine Arts, Music Paper-II on March 15, Public Administration Paper-II on March 18, Logic Paper-II and Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-II (For Bi.P C students) on March 18 and Modern Language Paper-II and Geography Paper-II on March 20, 2024.

Ethics and Human Values examinations would be conducted on February 2, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Environmental Education exam on February 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Samagra Shiksha Vocational Trade exam (NSQF Level-4- theory) on February 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and Practical exams from February 11 to February 20 (10 days) for general courses, and from February 5 to February 20 (16 days) for vocational courses in two sessions — 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day, including Sundays.

The 10th Class students would write their exam in First Language (Group-A) and First Language Paper-I (Composite Course) on March 18, Second Language on March 19, English on March 20, Mathematics on March 22, Physical Science on March 23, Biological Science on March 26, Social Studies on March 27, First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) and OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian) on March 28 and OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) on March 30, 2024.

The Minister said detailed notifications would be available on the respective department websites.

