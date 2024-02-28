ADVERTISEMENT

SSC-failed students in Andhra Pradesh allowed to attend regular classes in schools

February 28, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The decision has been taken as part of the measures to check child marriages, says APSCERT Director B. Pratap Reddy, adding that the failed students attending classes will be eligible for all welfare schemes meant for their regular counterparts

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Education Department of Andhra Pradesh will allow the students who failed the tenth-class examinations to attend regular classes in all schools in the State.

The decision has been taken as part of the measures to check child marriages, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (APSCERT) Director B. Pratap Reddy said. “Instructions have been issued to the headmasters of all schools to allow the tenth-class failed students to attend classes along with their regular counterparts,” he said.

Mr. Pratap Reddy, who took part in a State-level consultation on child marriages recently, said that teachers would play a key role in preventing marriage of minors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The teachers should monitor the attendance of students regularly. If a student is irregular in attending classes, teachers should enquire about the reasons for it,” he said.

In case the Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) and other stakeholders find that the marriage of a minor has been fixed, they must discuss the issue with their parents and explain the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and the legal consequences, he said.

“Students who failed the examinations and are attending classes are eligible for all welfare schemes meant for the students such as Jagananna Amma Vodi, Midday meals and others,” said Mr. Pratap Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US