SSC exams to begin on July 10

The State government on Thursday announced that the SSC (10th class) examinations would be held from July 10 to July 15, bringing down the number of papers from 11 to six.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said at a press conference that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of examination papers were reduced to six so that the students would have to visit the examination centres on minimum number of days.

Each examination would be for 100 marks. The examinations would be conducted in strict adherence to the social distancing protocol. The examinations would he held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.

The first six days of the examinations would be followed by Oriental SSC and vocational SSC examinations that will conclude on July 17. The Minister said sample question paper and details of the examination centres would be made known soon.

He said the students should make the best of the two months’ time they have for preparation.

District Collectors, Education Officers and other officials were asked to identify examination centres. He said in addition to the existing 2009 examination centres, more would be added to facilitate physical distance between the students.

The following is the schedule:

July 10 (Friday)-first language (Group-A) for 100 marks and first language paper-I (composite course) for 70 marks, July 11 (Saturday)- second language (100 marks), July 12 (Sunday)-English (100 marks), July 13 (Monday)-mathematics (100 marks), July 14 (Tuesday)- general science (100 marks), July 15 (Wednesday)-social studies (100 marks), July 16 (Thursday)-first language paper-II (composite course) for 30 marks and OSSC main language paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) for 100 marks and on July 17 (Friday)-OSSC main language paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian (100 marks) and SSC vocational course (theory) for 40 and 30 marks.