SSC exams to be held from June 7

VIJAYAWADA

03 February 2021 23:38 IST

Supplementary exams after a gap of one month

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wendesday said the State would conduct Secondary School Certificate (10th Class) Public examinations from June 7 to 16.

At a press conference, the Minister said the Board of Secondary Education had released the exam schedule, according to which the examinations comprised seven papers which would be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

He said to make up for lost academic time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classes were being conducted for all sections from February 1. Students of Class 10 would attend classes till June 5.

Final exams of Classes 1 to 9 were scheduled from May 3 and students would have vacations from May 15 to June 30 and the new academic year was proposed to be started from July 1, he said.

Time-table

Students of Class 10 will write their exam in first language (Group-A) and first language- Paper I (Composite Course) on June 7, second language on June 8, English on June 9, Mathematics on June 10, Physical Science on June 11, Biological Science on June 12, Social Studies on June 14, first language- Paper II (Composite Course) and OSSC main language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) on June 15 and OSSC main language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) and SSC Vocation Course (Theory) on June 16.

Supplementary exams

Mr. Suresh said supplementary exams would be conducted after a gap of one month of the final exams. In view of the reduced work days due to the pandemic, the departments concerned had pruned 30% of the syllabus as classes could be conducted only on 167 days in the academic year. He said barring second Saturdays and Sundays, classes would be conducted on all days.

Chance for improvement

Mr. Suresh said Intermediate students would be given a chance to improve their scores. In view of the lockdown, the government had declared all Intermediate students as pass without conducting any exams. The students seeking to improve their marks in certain subjects, could write the exams scheduled from May 3. They would be given the choice to retain “Best of the two”. This facility was being given in view of the possible problems the students may face in future while appearing for competitive exams or in job interviews, he said.

The Minister said the government had decided not to increase examination fee this year in view of the financial problems of the people on account of COVID-19. He said barring an exam fees of ₹490, ₹10 for application form and ₹190 for Practical examinations, no extra fee would be charged from the students.