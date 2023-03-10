SSC exams: school education department issues set of instructions

March 10, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In view of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations, scheduled to be held from April 3 to 18, 2023, Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar has issued instructions to the Mandal Education Officers (MEOs), Chief Superintendents (CS), invigilators and other departmental officers to inspect the exam centres well in advance to ensure that arrangements are in place.

The MEOs have been asked to ensure that the examination halls are property ventilated and clean, while the Chief Superintendents have been told to ensure that the halls are cleaned after every exam and the existing Teaching Learning Material (TLM) such as maps and diagrams on the walls are removed.

The officials should also see to it that the centres have sufficient number of tables, benches and chairs, clean toilets and drinking water facility.

The Chief Superintendents have been asked to exercise extreme caution and vigil while shifting the confidential exam material in advance from the storage point (Treasury Office/ Police Station) to the examination centre.

Informing that this year, all question papers have been printed with a serial number, he said the Chief Superintendents should issue them in seriatim, in sequence according to roll number. “The first question paper should be given to the first candidate, the second paper to the second one and so on,” he explained.

The CS and the invigilators should ensure that the question papers are not transported outside the examination hall by the candidates by any means before 12.45 p.m. to avoid any leakage, he insisted.

The candidates will be allowed to report to the examination centre at 8.45 a.m. and they will be permitted to enter the examination centre from 8.45 a.m. to 9.30. a.m only. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 10 a.m., he said.

The Chief Superintendents have also been asked to ensure that the CCTV cameras are in good condition.

The department has appointed District Education Officers as nodal officers and assistant nodal officers who will be responsible to ensure that the set of instructions are followed scrupulously.