SSC exams postponed by two weeks

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has postponed the SSC (Secondary School Certificate) examinations scheduled to commence on March 31. The examinations have been postponed for two weeks.
Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said that the examinations were put off keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The examinations were postponed for two weeks and a decision would be taken on March 31 depending on the situation. The new or revised SSC examinations date sheet would be released soon, he said.
Initially, the SSC examinations were scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 8. As many as 6,39,022 students are appearing for the SSC Board examinations at 2,923 centres across the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.