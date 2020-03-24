SSC exams postponed by two weeks

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has postponed the SSC (Secondary School Certificate) examinations scheduled to commence on March 31. The examinations have been postponed for two weeks.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said that the examinations were put off keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The examinations were postponed for two weeks and a decision would be taken on March 31 depending on the situation. The new or revised SSC examinations date sheet would be released soon, he said.

Initially, the SSC examinations were scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 8. As many as 6,39,022 students are appearing for the SSC Board examinations at 2,923 centres across the State.