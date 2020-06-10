Andhra Pradesh

SSC exams in A.P. as per schedule: Minister

It will be conducted with six papers from July 10 to 16

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, which have been postponed in the wake of the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat Coronavirus by the Centre, will be held from July 10, according to State Education Minister A. Suresh.

Talking to mediapersons here after distributing financial assistance of ₹10,000 per annum under “Jagananna Chedodu” scheme to tailors, washermen, hairstylists here on Wednesday, Mr. Suresh said: “The SSC exams will be conducted as per schedule.”

The Minister's statement assumed significance in the wake of students and teachers' demand for cancellation of the final exams on the lines of the decision taken by the Telangana government in the wake of growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Arrangements were being made for the conduct of the examinations with six papers from July 10 to 15 adhering to social distancing norm, he said.

Only limited number of students would be allocated to each examination hall. Wearing of masks will be made compulsory, education department officials here said.

Financial aid

The timely financial assistance to self-employed backward Classes persons pursuing their traditional profession would go a long way in addressing their economic woes at this hour of COVID-19 crisis, he said. The financial assistance would provided every year in keeping with the poll promise made by the YSRCP supremo during his long march, to the members of backward classes who had been used as “mere vote bank” by the previous Telugu Desam Party Government.

Welcoming former TDP Minister Sidda Raghava Rao's decision to join the YSR Congress Party, he said: “Leaders from other parties are welcome to join the ruling party.” Impressed with the one-year-rule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government he was joining the YSRCP, Mr. Raghava Rao said along with his son Sidda Sudheer.

