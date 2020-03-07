Andhra Pradesh

SSC examinations rescheduled

They will be conducted from March 31 to April 17

The State Board of Secondary Education has revised the schedule of the SSC (Class 10) examinations in view of the local body elections.

Education Minister A. Suresh released the revised schedule at Markapuram in Prakasam district on Saturday.

The examinations that were to start from March 23 would now be conducted from March 31 to April 17.

The reason cited for the revision in schedule was clash of dates with the local body elections.

As per the new schedule, students will write their First Language - Paper I (Group - A) and First Language Paper - I (Composite Course) on March 31 (Tuesday) and First Language - Paper II (Group - A), First Language Paper - II (Composite Course) and OSSC Main Language Paper - I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) on April 1 (Wednesday).

Students will write their Second Language on April 3 (Friday); English Paper - I (Code No. 14) on April 4 (Saturday); and English Paper - II (Code No. 14) on April 6 (Monday).

Mathematics Paper - I is on April 7 (Tuesday); Mathematics Paper - II on April 8 (Wednesday); General Science Paper - I on April 9 (Thursday); and General Science Paper - II on April 11 (Saturday).

Social Studies Paper - I is on April 13 (Monday); Social Studies Paper - II on April 15 (Wednesday); OSSC Main Language Paper - II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) on April 16 (Thursday); and SSC Vocational Course (theory) on April 17 (Friday).

