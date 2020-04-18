SSC examinations only after lockdown is lifted: Minister

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will be conducted only after lifting the nationwide lockdown, Education Minister A. Suresh has said.

Addressing the media at Yerragondapalem, his home constituency in Prakasam district, Mr. Suresh said the examinations had been postponed taking into view the health of the students.

“The government will come out with a revised schedule after the nationwide lockdown is lifted,” he said after distributing essential commodities to the poor people affected by the lockdown.

He said teachers had been instructed to stay in touch with the students through mobile phones and clear their doubts during the lockdown period. Students should make best use of the distance mode classes being conducted by Doordarshan and AIR between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., he said.

It may be noted that 11 of the 13 districts had been declared red zones. The examinations were previously scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 8.