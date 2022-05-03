SSC examinations: DEOs asked to follow ‘jumbling’ system for invigilators

Director of School Education issues fresh circular listing the new set of instructions

In view of the malpractices being reported during the ongoing SSC examinations in the State, Director of School Education S. Suresh Kumar on Wednesday issued a fresh circular asking the District Education Officers (DEOs) to strictly follow the new set of instructions.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that for the remaining examinations, the ‘jumbling’ pattern should be adopted for the invigilators.

Teachers should not be deployed as invigilators at the examination centre where the students of his / her school were writing the examination. All the remaining question papers should be sealed with the signatures of the Chief Superintendent of the centre concerned and two invigilators.

Immediately after distributing the question paper, the invigilators should ask the students to write their roll number and centre number on all the sheets. The invigilators should ensure adherence of the rule by examining all the question papers.

‘No Phone Zone’

All examination centres were being declared ‘No Phone Zone’. Nobody, including the invigilators, departmental officials, non-teaching staff, and even the Chief Superintendents, should be allowed to carry mobile phones into the examination centres.

The students and staff members should not be allowed to carry smart watches, digital watches, cameras, bluetooth equipment, earphones, tablets, laptops, fitness trackers, or any electronic gadget to the examination centres.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said depending on the need, the District Collectors could increase the number of flying squads in their respective areas.

Those resorting to malpractice would be punished under the Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997, he warned.