SSC examinations begin in Andhra Pradesh

April 03, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

For the first time in many years, the examination is conducted in a six-paper system from this year against the 11-paper system followed until last year.

Tharun Boda

Students waiting in front of the SSC Examination Center with masks at Penamaluru Government High School in Vijayawada on Monday. SSC examinations begin across the state on Monday. Over Six lakh students are expected to appear for the exam at 3,349 centers in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, the board examination for Class X students began across Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Over six lakh students have attended the examination at 3,349 centers across the State. Arrangements were made for 6,64,152 students including 6,09,070 regular and 53,410 supplementary candidates who were issued hall tickets by the School Education Department.

The First Language Paper examination began at 9:30 am and will end by 12:30 pm on Monday. The next examination is scheduled on April 6 and the examinations will conclude on April 18.

For the first time in many years, the examination is conducted in a six-paper system from this year against the 11-paper system followed until last year.

The examinations were being held for students in seven mediums including Telugu, English, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, and Odia.

The government has appointed 156 flying squads and 682 sitting squads and over 104 exam centers which are considered problematic centers were put under CCTV surveillance.

Free bus transportation to students was provided by APSRTC. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed around the exam centres by the Police Department.

