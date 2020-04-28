SSC exam schedule will be released soon, says Minister

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said that the schedule for the tenth class board examinations would be released soon.

Mr. Suresh attended a meeting of Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal with the State Education Ministers through video-conference. Issues pertaining to COVID-19, school fee and midday meal programme were discussed.

“The exams will be conducted two weeks after the lockdown is lifted. All precautionary measures such as maintaining social distance between students in examination halls and wearing face masks will be made mandatory. The fresh academic year calendar will also be released soon,” said Mr. Suresh after the video-conference.

Referring to midday meal programme, Mr. Suresh informed the HRD Minister that changes had been made to the scheme, which was now called ‘Jagananna Gorumudda’.

“Andhra Pradesh is implementing the midday meal scheme for students of ninth and tenth classes too,” he said and sought Central funds for the purpose.

Mr. Suresh also sought the approval of the Centre for more number of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalas (KGBV), and model schools in the State.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan

Mr. Suresh further said of the ₹1529 crore sanctioned to the State for the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, ₹923 crore had been received till date and appealed for the release of the remaining amount.

In view of the pandemic and the lockdown, the government was using technology to help the tenth class students prepare for their exams by roping in Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR).

“The State needs assistance from the Centre to improve infrastructure, human resource development, communications, electronics and information and technology sectors,” he said.