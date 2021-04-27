SSC exam schedule as usual from June 7: Minister

KADAPA

27 April 2021 01:05 IST

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Monday said that the public examinations for Class X students would be held as per the schedule from June 7. He said that holidays for the Class X and junior college students would be from May 1 to 31.

Speaking to the media here, the Minister said that in view of the spike in COVID cases, the syllabus for the Class X students had been completed, hence a decision was taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to declare holidays for students.

“I appeal to Class X students to prepare well at their homes during the holidays. The teachers would resume their duties from June 1 and would take care of the examinations as per the fixed schedule from June 7,” he said, adding that the online classes under Vidyamrutham and Vidya Kalasam would continue as and when required for the benefit of the students. “The examinations would be held under strict COVID-19 guidelines,” he said.

The Minister tried to allay the fears of the students and parents, saying that there was nothing to worry about COVID second wave. “All precautionary measures would be in place during the examination schedule,” Mr. Suresh said.