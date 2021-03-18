SSC exam fee can be paid till April 5 without late fee

VIJAYAWADA

18 March 2021 19:10 IST

Fee exemption for SC, ST, BC students

The Director of Government Examinations A. Subba Reddy on Thursday released with slight changes the schedule of dates for online payment of SSC examination fee and submission of nominal rolls by headmasters.

This is applicable to the students of government, zilla parishad, municipal, aided and all other schools that have government recognition, for regular students and once failed candidates (failed in new pattern - 2017 to 2019 batches) and vocational students, who will write their SSC Public exams in June this year.

Without late fee, the headmasters can pay the examination fee of ₹125 from March 20 to April 5, with a late fee of ₹50 till April 12, with a late fee of ₹200 till April 20 and with a late fee of ₹500 till April 30.

The online submission of nominal rolls along with other documents without late fee can be done from March 20 to April 5, with a late fee of ₹50 till April 12, with ₹200 till April 20 and with ₹500 till April 30.

The students pursuing vocational courses in regular mode will have to pay an additional ₹60 besides ₹125.

The examination fee for ‘once failed’ students for up to three or less than three subjects is ₹110 and for more than three subjects, it is ₹125.

The online application link is available on the website www.bseap.gov.in. The headmasters should use the user ID and password to upload the nominal rolls.

For the first time, the students from the SC, ST and BCs are being given fee exemption and the headmasters should implement the new rule based on the income certificate issued by the local tahsildars.