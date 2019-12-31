SSC exam: dates revised for fee remittance

The dates for remittance of examination fee for regular, private, and once failed candidates (Candidates failed in new pattern 2017 to 2019) appearing for the SSC Public Examination, scheduled for March 2020 have been revised.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Director of Government Examinations A. Subba Reddy, said the heads of all recognised schools should remit the examination fee and fee for vocational candidates using the User ID and password already given to them for NR generation in the website www.bseap.org and the entire process has to be completed as per a given time schedule.