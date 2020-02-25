SSC and Inter exams between March 4 and April 8

Over 1.7 lakh students will appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) and Secondary School Certificate examinations in the district between March 4 and April 8.

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz reviewed the arrangements for the examinations with officials concerned here on Tuesday in separate meetings.

He asked the officials to ensure that the examinations are conducted in a smooth manner and make all necessary arrangements in time.

According to officials, Intermediate examinations are scheduled to begin on March 4 and end on March 23 and over 1.12 lakh candidates from junior (61, 525) and senior (51, 398) Intermediate are going to appear for the examinations at 147 centres. Officials said that examinations halls would be under CCTV surveillance.

SSC examinations will be conducted from March 23 to April 8 and 57, 652 candidates, including regular and private from 1,006 high schools, are going to attend the examinations in 279 centres across the district.

Both the IPE and SSC examinations will be conducted in the morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 9.30 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. respectively.

Section 144 would be imposed in the areas of examination centres.