SSC advanced supplementary exams from July 7

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Advanced Supplementary Examination and SSC betterment examination will be conducted from July 7 to 15 from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.

In a statement on Wednesday, Director, Government Examinations, Devananda Reddy directed headmasters of schools to download the school-wise NR and hall tickets from the website in their school login (Username: School code and password maintained by the school).

He said hall tickets could be downloaded by individuals by making specific mention of the district, school name, name of the students and date of birth from the website www/bse.ap.gov.in.