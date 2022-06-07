Andhra Pradesh: SSC advanced supplementary exams from July 6

Two lakh students have failed the public exams this year

The Board of Secondary Education has released the time table for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) advanced supplementary public examinations, scheduled from July 6.

Students will write their exam in First Language (Group-A) and First Language Paper-I (Composite Course) on July 6 (Wednesday), Second Language on July 7 (Thursday), English on July 8 (Friday), Mathematics on July 9 (Saturday), Physical Science on July 11 (Monday), Biological Science on July 12 (Tuesday), Social Studies on July 13 (Wednesday), First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) and OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) on July 14 (Thursday) and OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) on July 15 (Friday).

Sources in the department said nearly two lakh students have failed in the SSC public examinations this year. Students who are eligible to write supplementary exams are being asked to attend special classes from June 13 to prepare for the supplementary exams.