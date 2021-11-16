SSBN High School to reopen as ‘aided’ institute

ANANTAPUR

16 November 2021 01:37 IST

All 406 Telugu medium students, who joined other schools, will be sent back to SSBN, says DEO

Agreeing to the demands made by students and union leaders, Anantapur District Education Officer K. Samuel on Monday said that the Sri Sai Baba National(SSBN) High School will be reopened from Tuesday.

Transfer of teachers

The development comes after the school management gave a letter to the DEO to allow them to continue to run the school as an ‘aided’ school and transfer the 11 teachers, who were surrendered to government services, back to the SSBN.

The DEO said all the 406 Telugu medium students, who were studying in the school before its closure in October and joined nearby government schools, would be sent back after giving them a transfer certificate.

The Anantapur District National Education Trust had revoked its decision to surrender the ‘aided’ status of Intermediate and Degree colleges two days ago. Following pressure from students and parents, it decided to reopen the school also on Monday.

The State government had on September 24 given the option to the Aided Colleges to surrender their aided posts and get derecognised and continue as private colleges. The student leaders demanded that the management hand over the college to the State government so that the purpose of setting up the college is served.

They opposed the decision of P.L.N. Reddy, the current chairman of the college, to fully privatise the school and colleges as a majority of the students were from very poor backgrounds.