SSBN College decides to retain its ‘aided’ status

The Anantapur District National Education Trust, at a special governing council meeting on Friday, changed its earlier decision to give up its ‘Aided’ status. It now decided to remain as an aided institution as per the option given by the State government.

Trust chairman and correspondent of Sri Sai Baba National College P.L.N. Reddy, in a release, said the trust would continue to remain as an educational institution (Grant-in-Aid) as it used to exist prior to the provisions under G.O. No. 42 (dated Aug. 10, 2021) and G.O. No. 52 (Aug. 17, 2021).

A unanimous decision was taken to this effect by the governing council, Mr. Reddy added.

The protest staged by the students of the SSBN in the college compound on Tuesday against increase in fees made headlines when a girl student was injured when the police tried to restore order.

Various student organisations, which had been agitating against the government’s decision to withdraw support to the aided colleges, welcomed the decision of the college management to retain its ‘Grant-in-Aid’ status.


