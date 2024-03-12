ADVERTISEMENT

SSA, WD&CW organise training for model foundation school staff

March 12, 2024 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Sakagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), in association with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and other departments, are organising residential training programme for the staff of model foundation schools across the State.

SSA State project director, B. Srinivasa Rao, inaugurated the five-day residential training session here on Monday. Teachers from 41 model foundation schools, Anganwadi workers, Assistant Director of WD&CW Department Manoranjani, Visakhapatnam Regional Joint Director B. Vijayabhaskar, ASER, Pratham Project Director B.L. Sunitha, senior faculty of Telangana SCERT Mangareddy and others participated.

