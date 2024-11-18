S.S. Chandrasekhar Azad takes charge as new Executive Officer of Srisailam temple

S.S. Chandrasekhar Azad took charge as the new Executive Officer (EO) of the Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Monday.

Assuming charge in the administrative office after a darshan of the Goddess Bhramarambha and Mallikarjuna Swamy, Mr Azad said that he will focus on developing the Srisailam temple on the lines of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

He stated that he would be developing the temple under the guidance of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and other senior officials, adding that he would ensure that all rituals and sevas are followed in accordance with the Agama Sastras with the support of vedic pundits and temple priests.

Efforts will be made to provide hassle-free darshan to the visiting devotees and special care will be taken to protect the spiritual sanctity of Srisailam, he stressed. “As part of preserving the sanatana dharma, we will further intensify our Go Samrakshana. The dharma prachara radhams (vehicles) will be sent to Chenchu hamlets for propagating the Hindu dharma and Kalyanotsavams will be held in these hamlets,’’ he said.

Mr. Azad said that tree plantation will be taken up to protect the environment and to enhance the beauty of the hill shrine. The EO urged the employees and staff to work effectively and transparently for the development of the temple.

