 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

S.S. Chandrasekhar Azad takes charge as new Executive Officer of Srisailam temple

He vows to develop the temple on the lines of the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, ensure that all rituals and sevas are followed in accordance with Agama Sastras

Published - November 18, 2024 08:24 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau
S.S. Chandrasekhar Azad taking charge as the Executive Officer of Srisailam temple on Monday.

S.S. Chandrasekhar Azad taking charge as the Executive Officer of Srisailam temple on Monday.

S.S. Chandrasekhar Azad took charge as the new Executive Officer (EO) of the Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Monday.

Assuming charge in the administrative office after a darshan of the Goddess Bhramarambha and Mallikarjuna Swamy, Mr Azad said that he will focus on developing the Srisailam temple on the lines of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

He stated that he would be developing the temple under the guidance of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and other senior officials, adding that he would ensure that all rituals and sevas are followed in accordance with the Agama Sastras with the support of vedic pundits and temple priests.

Efforts will be made to provide hassle-free darshan to the visiting devotees and special care will be taken to protect the spiritual sanctity of Srisailam, he stressed. “As part of preserving the sanatana dharma, we will further intensify our Go Samrakshana. The dharma prachara radhams (vehicles) will be sent to Chenchu hamlets for propagating the Hindu dharma and Kalyanotsavams will be held in these hamlets,’’ he said.

Mr. Azad said that tree plantation will be taken up to protect the environment and to enhance the beauty of the hill shrine. The EO urged the employees and staff to work effectively and transparently for the development of the temple.

Published - November 18, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.