 SRM varsity signs MoU with HET

To facilitate staff training, in-depth faculty training and other inner well-being workshops, the Andhra Pradesh campus of the SRM University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Heartfulness Education Trust (HET) on Saturday.

The collaboration aims to promote preventive healthcare and mindfulness practices. The HET advocates integrating ancient tradition with modern scientific understanding through workshops, internships for students, conclaves/roundtable on Heartfulness leaderships and other activities. The collaboration is expected to help the students to improve their learning skills and behaviour, inculcate humility, emotional maturity, confidence, stress management, self-awareness and most importantly, develop a sense of purpose towards life.

“We look forward to organising purposeful programmes with the Heartfulness Trust”, University Vice-Chancellor V.S. Rao said.

Programme Director (HET) Ramesh Krishnan talked about the vision and mission of the trust. “Our curriculum is devised for all streams of education and can potentially contribute to attaining the highest form of being”, he said.

Registrar R Premkumar, Dean and Associate Deans, Harshada Kulkarni from HET were present on the occasion.