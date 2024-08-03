GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SRM varsity management team meets CM, seek government support for new projects

Published - August 03, 2024 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
SRM Group Founder Chancellor and former MP T.R. Paarivendhar, SRM University-A.P. Pro-Chancellor P. Sathyanarayanan and others meeting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at his office on Saturday.

Founder Chancellor of SRM Group and former MP T.R. Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-A.P. P. Sathyanarayanan and others met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday (August 3) and sought government support for the projects undertaken by the institution.

Dr. Paarivendhar briefed Mr. Naidu about the development and planned expansion projects of SRM University-A.P. in Amaravati. “As a premiere institute disseminating tertiary education to the ground roots of the country, we urge the government to aid the university’s subsequent projects to provide world-class education and empower the country’s youth,” he said.

Pro-Chancellor Sathyanarayanan emphasised the importance of educating the youth in the emerging fields of artificial intelligence (AI), enhancing 21st century skills and the significance of an industry-led academic curriculum. “The support from the State government is vital for the university to undertake new projects. The development of the institute will summate to the progression of the State by enhancing literacy and human capital.” He suggested that an additional 100 acres could be allotted to the university as per the agreement made during the establishment of the university.

The Chief Minister responded positively and promised the team to provide all required resources and support towards the university’s growth and expansion. Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora, Executive Director (SRM Group) D. Narayana Rao and Registrar Premkumar were part of the delegation that met the Chief Minister.

