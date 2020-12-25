SRM University releases 2021 admission schedule

SRM University-AP has announced admissions for B.Tech in engineering and undergraduate degree courses in Basic Sciences, Management and Liberal Arts for the 2021 academic year.

Admissions to the popular B.Tech programme is only through the common entrance exam SRMJEEE 2021, which is scheduled to be held in the second week of April 2021 in 127 Indian cities and five countries — Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Applicants should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60% in Maths, Physics and Chemistry. Admissions would be based on SRMJEEE rank list subject to eligibility criteria.

Last year, 1.52 lakh candidates participated in the entrance exam.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can also appear for SRMJEEE to avail domestic fee with an option to switch over to International Category with applicable fees in case they do not get the desired course. They also have the option to apply under the International Admission Category without taking SRMJEEE.

SRMAP offers programmes in various disciplines from Engineering, Management, Sciences and Liberal Arts, B. Tech - Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, B.Sc/B. Sc. (Hons.) - Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Chemistry, Economics, Integrative Biology, Physics and Psychology, B.A./B.A.(Hons.) – English, History and Liberal Arts, BBA (Hons.) and B.Com/B.Com (Hons.)

Ample opportunities are provided to students to pursue their passion, choosing their majors, specialization and minors across various schools and disciplines. Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (IDEA), Semester Abroad Programmes and Research Intern in MIT, Carnegie Mellon, UC Berkeley, Georgia Tech, University of Wisconsin-Madison, NUS and NTU are avenues for students to participate in.

For more details, visit the university website www.srmap.edu.in. Emails can be sent to admissions@srmap.edu.in.