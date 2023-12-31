SRM University bags the cup at Women’s Volleyball Tournament in Tirupati

December 31, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The team from SRM University, Chennai, lifted the cup at the South Zone Inter-University Women’s Volleyball Tournament, which concluded at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus, here on Sunday.

SPMVV vice-chancellor Depuru Bharathi and registrar N. Rajani awarded the cup and individual prizes to the winning team and the second prize to Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (Kerala). The third and fourth prizes went to Jeppiar University, Chennai and Kerala University, Calicut respectively.

K. Selva Kumar, observer from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), appreciated the university for hosting the event in such a grand manner.