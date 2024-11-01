ADVERTISEMENT

SRM University-AP wins men’s south zone badminton tournament

Published - November 01, 2024 11:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the winning team from SRM University-AP who won the South Zone Inter-University Badminton (Men) Tournament.

The SRM University-AP team emerged winner of the South Zone Inter-University Badminton (Men) Tournament, organised by SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), under the auspices of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), from October 26 to 29.

The SRM team members have now qualified to play in the All India Inter-University Level event. Students drawn from 120 universities from across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana participated in the competition. The team, comprising Tummala Venkata Sai Harshit, Kothapalli Satyanarayana, V.V. Sri Mohith, Inturi Varshit Sri Sai, Aanupoju Charan Ganesh, Numair Shaik, Tirupathi Rushendra and Sai Manish Gollapalli gave a splendid performance in six matches held over three consecutive days.

The SRMIST team stood at second place, while MG University from Kerala and Andhra University of A.P., secured third and fourth positions and qualified to play in the All India Inter-University Competition, to be held in Rajasthan.

Tirupathi Rushendra led the SRM University-A.P. team and won the cup for the first time in South Zone Inter-University Badminton Men’s Championship.

Pro-chancellor of SRM University-AP P. Satyanarayanan, vice-chancellor Manoj K. Arora and sports director Dhiraj Parasher congratulated the team members. The winning team members thanked their university management and their coach Firoz for their continued support.

