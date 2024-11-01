GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SRM University-AP wins men’s south zone badminton tournament

Published - November 01, 2024 11:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the winning team from SRM University-AP who won the South Zone Inter-University Badminton (Men) Tournament.

Members of the winning team from SRM University-AP who won the South Zone Inter-University Badminton (Men) Tournament.

The SRM University-AP team emerged winner of the South Zone Inter-University Badminton (Men) Tournament, organised by SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), under the auspices of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), from October 26 to 29.

The SRM team members have now qualified to play in the All India Inter-University Level event. Students drawn from 120 universities from across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana participated in the competition. The team, comprising Tummala Venkata Sai Harshit, Kothapalli Satyanarayana, V.V. Sri Mohith, Inturi Varshit Sri Sai, Aanupoju Charan Ganesh, Numair Shaik, Tirupathi Rushendra and Sai Manish Gollapalli gave a splendid performance in six matches held over three consecutive days.

The SRMIST team stood at second place, while MG University from Kerala and Andhra University of A.P., secured third and fourth positions and qualified to play in the All India Inter-University Competition, to be held in Rajasthan.

Tirupathi Rushendra led the SRM University-A.P. team and won the cup for the first time in South Zone Inter-University Badminton Men’s Championship.

Pro-chancellor of SRM University-AP P. Satyanarayanan, vice-chancellor Manoj K. Arora and sports director Dhiraj Parasher congratulated the team members. The winning team members thanked their university management and their coach Firoz for their continued support.

Published - November 01, 2024 11:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.