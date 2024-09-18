ADVERTISEMENT

SRM University-AP to introduce AI-powered marketing in curriculum

Published - September 18, 2024 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

SRM University-AP has signed an MoU with edtech company Programming Hub to explore the possibility of introducing AI-powered marketing in curriculum and facilitate a new age of empowered marketers.

The MoU was signed by the CEO of Programming Hub Siddhesh Joglekar and registrar of the SRM University-AP R. Premkumar in the presence of dean, Paari School of Business, Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran and the faculty members of the school. As part of this collaboration, the university is also introducing a 120-hour part-time weekend-only certification programme in AI and Marketing.

Mr. Joglekar said AI will supercharge marketing. “With AI as the key tool, marketing will be the intersection of various domains of science, technology, humanities, entrepreneurship and management,” he said.

Mr. Sivakumaran said the pace of marketing will change fast by integrating AI-powered marketing with human marketing, and it will help students shift from being skilled marketers to skilled decision-makers.

