GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SRM University-AP to introduce AI-powered marketing in curriculum

Published - September 18, 2024 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

SRM University-AP has signed an MoU with edtech company Programming Hub to explore the possibility of introducing AI-powered marketing in curriculum and facilitate a new age of empowered marketers.

The MoU was signed by the CEO of Programming Hub Siddhesh Joglekar and registrar of the SRM University-AP R. Premkumar in the presence of dean, Paari School of Business, Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran and the faculty members of the school. As part of this collaboration, the university is also introducing a 120-hour part-time weekend-only certification programme in AI and Marketing.

Mr. Joglekar said AI will supercharge marketing. “With AI as the key tool, marketing will be the intersection of various domains of science, technology, humanities, entrepreneurship and management,” he said.

Mr. Sivakumaran said the pace of marketing will change fast by integrating AI-powered marketing with human marketing, and it will help students shift from being skilled marketers to skilled decision-makers.

Published - September 18, 2024 08:55 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.