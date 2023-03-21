ADVERTISEMENT

SRM University-AP students shine at world conference

March 21, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Students from SRM University-AP were adjudged the best commentators at a conference organised by the International Model United Nations (IMUN) at British University in Vietnam between March 11 and 14.

University students from 35 countries participated in the four-day conference, which was a collaborative effort by UNICEF, UNO and UN Women.

SRM University-AP students Durgapraveen, Ishita, Sahana, Navya, Praveen Kumar, Venugopal, Satwik Suhas, Nitish, Rameez and Satwik Sai prepared detailed draft copies on contemporary social issues and engaged in group discussions with students from different countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Durgapraveen (B.Sc computer science), Venugopal and Satwik Suhas (engineering) were adjudged the best commentators. They highlighted issues such as cancer treatment, mental health problems and child marriage and tried to offer solutions.

Pro-chancellor of SRM University-AP P. Satyanarayanan, vice chancellor Manoj K. Arora, director of international relations and higher studies Naga Swetha Pasupuleti and others congratulated the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US