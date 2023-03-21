SRM University-AP students shine at world conference

March 21, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Students from SRM University-AP were adjudged the best commentators at a conference organised by the International Model United Nations (IMUN) at British University in Vietnam between March 11 and 14.

University students from 35 countries participated in the four-day conference, which was a collaborative effort by UNICEF, UNO and UN Women.

SRM University-AP students Durgapraveen, Ishita, Sahana, Navya, Praveen Kumar, Venugopal, Satwik Suhas, Nitish, Rameez and Satwik Sai prepared detailed draft copies on contemporary social issues and engaged in group discussions with students from different countries.

Durgapraveen (B.Sc computer science), Venugopal and Satwik Suhas (engineering) were adjudged the best commentators. They highlighted issues such as cancer treatment, mental health problems and child marriage and tried to offer solutions.

Pro-chancellor of SRM University-AP P. Satyanarayanan, vice chancellor Manoj K. Arora, director of international relations and higher studies Naga Swetha Pasupuleti and others congratulated the students.