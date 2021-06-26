‘SRM University-AP records 100% placements’

VIJAYAWADA

26 June 2021 23:39 IST

Students got jobs, seats in top foreign institutions, say varsity officials

SRM University, Andhra Pradesh has set a record in placements with all of its maiden batch of graduates landing international and domestic jobs in various multinational companies.

In a first, two graduates, Rajarshi Mazumder and Saptarshi Mazumder, landed jobs in Google Japan’s strategic partner PVP Inc in Japan with a pay package of ₹50 lakh per annum. K. Sri Ritika, Venkata Sai Nikith and K. Sai Rishvanth also secured jobs in MNCs in India with a high pay.

University Vice-Chancellor Vajja Sambasiva Rao and Pro Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao felicitated the five students here on Saturday. They were also given prize money.

Prof. Sambasiva Rao said that the students of SRM University-A.P. would have three pathways – placements, higher studies and entrepreneurship and the maiden batch had excelled in all the three areas so far from landing top jobs to getting admitted to top universities in the world.

A good number of graduated students got admitted to global top universities for higher studies with half of them awarded impressive scholarships up to $52,000. The Next Step laboratory, a full-time student-run initiative had helped students hone their skills, he said.

Felicitated

Prof. D. Narayana Rao said it was for the first time in India a private university got two of its graduates from the maiden outgoing batch placed with ₹50 LPA. The graduates had been to UC Berkeley as part of a special programme offered by the university.

Upon being felicitated, Mr. Rajarshi and Mr. Saptarshi said that having come from a small town in West Bengal they had little exposure to the outside world when they entered the university four years ago. “Later, we got to see the world through the lens of SRM and were able to achieve this only because of the faculty and curriculum. Our parents sacrificed a lot so that we could be here today,” they said.

Principal placement coordinator and associate dean (Engineering) Prof. Raghunandan said that the university had a unique teaching-learning process which led to the success.

Pay packages

Corporate relations and career services assistant director Vivekanandan said the university recorded 100% placements and the average pay package of the batch was ₹7 lakh per annum. Over 71% of graduates got placed with at least ₹5 lakh package, he said. In the domestic segment, the highest pay package offered was ₹29.7 lakh per annum.

He said top recruiters included Amazon, PayPal, Barclay, American Express, Bank of America, Walmart, AB InBev, TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, L&T, AIS, JSW and Adani.