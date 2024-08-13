GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SRM University-AP kicks off ‘Udaan-2024’ to welcome freshers

Published - August 13, 2024 06:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Extending a warm welcome to the new batch of over 3,000 students on the campus, the SRM University-AP has kicked off a 10-day orientation programme ‘Udaan-2024’ to facilitate seamless integration of the freshers drawn from over 20 States across India, into campus life.

In the inaugural session, students were given an overview of the university’s various directorates, schools and the academic ecosystem. Addressing them, deans and directors of various departments emphasised the importance of this milestone in a student’s academic journey.

Pro-Chancellor P. Satyanarayanan said the institution was dedicated to shaping the next generation of leaders, innovators and change-makers.

Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora encouraged the students to aim for self-reliance and to make the most of every opportunity during their time at the university.

Indian diplomat and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister in Africa and in Ladakh, Deepak Vohra, urged the students to set a goal in life and work hard relentlessly and with commitment and determination to achieve it. “The future of India is the future of the world. The world trusts India because we are intrinsically good people,” he said, adding: “You are the hope for the future of a safe and secure world.”

During the 10 days, students will participate in a series of sessions designed to familiarise them with the various aspects of the University.

