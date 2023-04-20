ADVERTISEMENT

SRM University-AP inks pact with Space Application Centre for scientific research

April 20, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

 SRM University-AP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC) to collaborate on scientific research in geospatial technology, drone technology and its allied technologies.

The collaboration, without any profit motive, aims at popularising and creating awareness about geospatial science through various national and international-level events.

The university intends to involve scientists of APSAC who will share their expertise with the Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral students in the university. Research scholars working in the domain of geospatial and drone technology will get an opportunity to regularly interact with the scientists and get exposure to various ongoing funded projects.

Special Secretary, Department of IT, Electronics and Communications and Vice-Chairman of APSAC B. Sundar and Vice-Chancellor of the university and professor of geospatial technologies Manoj K. Arora discussed the need for including theories that had been overlooked such as Haversine theories which could be part of geography in school education.

“There is a vast scope to work on practical problems in the area of agriculture, water and transportation for the State of Andhra Pradesh. The faculty at SRM University-AP and scientists at APSAC will together solve some of these problems,” he said.

CONNECT WITH US