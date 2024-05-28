SRM University-AP inks pact with IGCAR to promote biomedical research

SRM University-AP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, to collaborate on biomedical research, disaster management, and other domains.

The MoU was signed by the Director of IGCAR, B. Venkatraman, and Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Manoj K. Arora.

This pact aims to provide internship opportunities, research collaboration for projects and industry visits for the students and faculty of SRM-AP besides facilitating knowledge transfer and thus promoting growth in scientific and technological advancements.

“This is a remarkable opportunity for our students to enhance their fields of study, gain academic insights from expert scientists and participate in cutting-edge research projects at IGCAR,” said Mr. Arora.

“This partnership with SRM University-AP for translational research will be a huge motivation for the young faculty and scholars to pursue breakthrough research in their scientific domains,” said Mr. Venkatraman.

As part of the collaboration, a health screening camp is proposed to be taken up in the neighbouring villages of the institute. The project head from SRM-AP, K. A. Sunitha, and Dean-Research, Ranjit Thapa, also spoke. Vidya Sundarrajan and M. Menaka from IGCAR, and others were present.