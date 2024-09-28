GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SRM University-AP inks pact with A.P. Roads and Buildings wing to facilitate research in pavement engineering

Through the collaboration government engineers would visit the campus and train students providing them first-hand experience in solving problems

Published - September 28, 2024 04:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,P. Sujatha Varma

The SRM University-AP has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Roads and Buildings, Andhra Pradesh to facilitate research and exchange of academic and scientific knowledge in the field of Pavement Engineering and its allied areas.

The partnership pact was signed by University Registrar R. Premkumar and Chief Engineer (Roads and Buildings) and SH & MD, Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation L. Srinivasa Reddy.

University Registrar said through this collaboration, “we want to position the university as a globally connected and regionally transformative institution of excellence.”

Engineering-in-Chief, Department of Roads and Buildings, K. Nayeemullah said the collaboration would be beneficial, as government engineers would visit the campus and train students, providing them first-hand experience in solving problems that are regional to this place.

Assistant Professor from the Department of Civil Engineering, SRM University-AP Arepalli Uma Maheswar informed that the institution had initiated a pilot study to research cost-effective technology solutions to address the issue of potholes on roads across the State. He said the department also had plans to organise a workshop to raise awareness on the issue through discussions on innovative approaches.

Dean of Research from the University Ranjit Thapa, Head of the Department of Civil Engineering KVNS Raviteja, Associate Professor GVP Bhagat Singh and others were present on the occasion.

