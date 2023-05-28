SRM University-AP given award for excellence in enabling research environment

May 28, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In recognition of its efforts to promote research projects on campus, SRM University-AP has been conferred ‘Excellence in Enabling Research Environment (Science)‘ award.

University dean (school of engineering and sciences) Ranjit Thapa, assistant dean (research) Mahesh Kumar Ravva and director (communications) Pankaj Belwariar received the award during the 16th international education leadership and skill development summit organised by ASSOCHAM-National Council of Education in New Delhi.

Vice-chancellor of the university Manoj K. Arora said research and innovation were an integral part of SRM campus. “We are involved in fundamental and pure research; inter-disciplinary research; applied and translation research; and innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Prof. Arora.

Prof. Thapa said the university had created an ecosystem for research by providing good infrastructure, laboratories and research centres of excellence.

They said SRM University-AP had 72 sponsored research and industrial consultancy projects with a total outlay of ₹28.11 crore. Among the 128 published patents, five had been granted and research environment was anchored by eight inter-disciplinary research centres of excellence. The faculty of the university had recently been awarded 10 projects worth ₹2.50 crore from Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB-SURE), they said.