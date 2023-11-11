SRM University-AP gets Central grant of ₹1.4 crore

November 11, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Mechanical Engineering Department of SRM University-AP has been awarded a financial grant of ₹1.4 crore under Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure (FIST) by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

A statement released on Friday said the equipment proposed to be acquired under FIST grant includes high resolution X-ray micro computed tomographic scanner that will help material scientists, engineers, manufacturers and researchers investigate internal structures, pore flaws of metallic, polymer and ceramic samples/ components non-destructively.

The grant is awarded for a duration of five years.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Manoj K. Arora said the grant would not only enhance the research capabilities of the institution but would also provide a platform for students and faculty members to explore new avenues in the field.

Head of the Mechanical Department G. S. Vinod Kumar said the grant would be utilised for advanced characterisation and diagnostic research in the area of materials and manufacturing. It would also be used to strengthen the post-graduate and doctoral research facilities in the mechanical engineering department, he added.