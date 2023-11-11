HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SRM University-AP gets Central grant of ₹1.4 crore

November 11, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Mechanical Engineering Department of SRM University-AP has been awarded a financial grant of ₹1.4 crore under Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure (FIST) by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

A statement released on Friday said the equipment proposed to be acquired under FIST grant includes high resolution X-ray micro computed tomographic scanner that will help material scientists, engineers, manufacturers and researchers investigate internal structures, pore flaws of metallic, polymer and ceramic samples/ components non-destructively.

The grant is awarded for a duration of five years.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Manoj K. Arora said the grant would not only enhance the research capabilities of the institution but would also provide a platform for students and faculty members to explore new avenues in the field.

Head of the Mechanical Department G. S. Vinod Kumar said the grant would be utilised for advanced characterisation and diagnostic research in the area of materials and manufacturing. It would also be used to strengthen the post-graduate and doctoral research facilities in the mechanical engineering department, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.