SRM University-AP flags off run to raise awareness on child safety

AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy on Tuesday flagged off a 487-km relay run organised by SRM University-AP. The event will conclude on the SRM KTR campus on September 8, coinciding with the World Physiotherapy Day. “A group of 90 runners participating in the run will inspire thousands of people en route, for the cause of awareness on child safety and environment conservation,” said Prof. Reddy, after igniting the torch. He lauded the high standards set by the university.

Vice-Chancellor V.S. Rao expressed delight over hosting the starting point of “ROM (Resounding Overnight Momentous) 2022: The Physio Run” and said the institution was contributing its mite in raising awareness on child safety and environment protection.

Pro-Vice Chancellor, Medical & Health Sciences, Lt. Col. Arunachalam Ravikumar said the team spirit of these young runners was sure to usher in social change.

Dean, SRM College of Physiotherapy, T.S Veeragoudhaman, Official Records Officer-World Records Union, H. Shareefa said that it was the responsibility of the citizens to promote national and community level child protection systems.

Vice-Principal T.N. Suresh and Assistant Professor from SRM College of Physiotherapy S.F. Mariyam Farzana were present on the occasion along with SRM-AP Registrar R. Premkumar, Dean-School of Engineering and Sciences B.V. Babu, and Assistant Director- Student Affairs Revathi Balakrishnan.