SRM University-AP flags off run to raise awareness on child safety

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 06, 2022 21:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy on Tuesday flagged off a 487-km relay run organised by SRM University-AP. The event will conclude on the SRM KTR campus on September 8, coinciding with the World Physiotherapy Day. “A group of 90 runners participating in the run will inspire thousands of people en route, for the cause of awareness on child safety and environment conservation,” said Prof. Reddy, after igniting the torch. He lauded the high standards set by the university.

Vice-Chancellor V.S. Rao expressed delight over hosting the starting point of “ROM (Resounding Overnight Momentous) 2022: The Physio Run” and said the institution was contributing its mite in raising awareness on child safety and environment protection.

Pro-Vice Chancellor, Medical & Health Sciences, Lt. Col. Arunachalam Ravikumar said the team spirit of these young runners was sure to usher in social change.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dean, SRM College of Physiotherapy, T.S Veeragoudhaman, Official Records Officer-World Records Union, H. Shareefa said that it was the responsibility of the citizens to promote national and community level child protection systems.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Vice-Principal T.N. Suresh and Assistant Professor from SRM College of Physiotherapy S.F. Mariyam Farzana were present on the occasion along with SRM-AP Registrar R. Premkumar, Dean-School of Engineering and Sciences B.V. Babu, and Assistant Director- Student Affairs Revathi Balakrishnan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app