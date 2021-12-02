SRM University-AP first convocation held

New York University, U.S., president Andrew D Hamilton said that universities across the world continue to shed light on truth and nurture skilled and principled professionals.

Dr. Andrew was virtually addressing the gathering of the first batch of the SRM University-AP at the first convocation held on the institution premises on Wednesday evening.

Dr. Andrew said that rigorous debate had lost ground to the comfort of listening to only those who agreed with us. “Universities shed light on the truth. They offer insight, spread the light of understanding by opening up new perspectives and cultures. Every day they punch holes through the darkness of ignorance,” he said.

SRM University-AP had become a thriving institution with world-class faculty and it ensured every student had an invaluable foundation in their respective fields. It had exceptional faculty making a significant impact in research, he said.

The university conferred honorary doctorate on Director, National Science Foundation, U.S., Sethuraman Panchanathan. Dr. Panchanathan, who participated virtually, congratulated the graduates. Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.S. Rao presented the annual report.

SRM University-AP chancellor Dr. T.R. Paarivendhar, president P. Satyanarayana and others were present.