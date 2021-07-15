SRM students’ remote auditing startup makes waves

GUNTUR

15 July 2021 00:45 IST

The firm helps enterprises leverage their business through video footage analytics

A startup launched by students of SRM University-AP is making waves in the remote auditing and monitoring sector with pre-existing CCTV-IP infrastructure.

Named ‘OurEye.ai’, the startup has been co-founded by Sourav Sanyal, Miran Junaidi, and Saurabh Ghanekar, all computer science students at the varsity.

“OurEye.ai is all about creating a whole new world of remote auditing and monitoring with pre-existing CCTV-IP infrastructure. It is a real-time video analytics platform that enables enterprises to supercharge their business with video analytics which transforms and solves numerous operational problems across a variety of sectors such as F&B, hospitality, workplace safety and manufacturing. The virtual video auditing solution provides data on certain critical metrics on hygiene/safety and quality,” said Miran.

OurEye.ai, since its inception, has analysed over 5,000 hours of video feeds across enterprises in India and the U.S. OurEye.ai has also successfully raised $120 million from top venture capitalists and high-ranking angel investors. OurEye.ai has a variety of industry partners such as Microsoft for Startups, NASSCOM and AWS for Startups.

“We are grateful that SRM-AP has provided an exciting world of opportunities and an amazing learning experience. The Semester Abroad Program to UC Berkeley on Entrepreneurship is something so unique, to me, a life-changing opportunity. In fact, the idea of OurEye.ai was born when I lost my mobile in a park and waited for more than 10 days just to receive a reply regarding the CCTV footage. Upon further research, we realised that enterprises around the world have over a billion cameras that are placed on walls solely recording data to hard drives and that data is used only for analysing events after they happen,” says Miran.

This put into motion the formation of a business idea of foraying into an AI-based real-time virtual video auditing solution. We have presented this project on a multitude of global hackathons and have won many awards against the likes of MIT, Stanford, Carnegie Mellon and many more in the U.S.,” said Miran.

“OurEye was developed at NextTech — we built the best projects, had fun exploring and innovating with technology every single day. NextTech Lab is the first-ever lab in India to be awarded the prestigious QS Award by the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania,” said Sourav.

University president P. Sathyanarayan congratulated the students and said that the university should rival the likes of institutions in the U.S. He also presented an award of ₹5lakh to the co-founders of OurEye.ai.