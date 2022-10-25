SRM students bag ₹2 lakh cash prizes in Tech Marathon held in Pune

ADVERTISEMENT

Two SRM University-AP students pursuing third year Computer Science won the national-level ‘VOIS for Tech Innovation Marathon-2022’ event held in Pune.

Vishal Kumar Singh and Akanksha Patil secured first position in the three-stage competition that included project presentation, question-and-answer round and review competitions. They received a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, along with certificates and mementoes.

The University authorities said that a total of 560 teams had participated in the Tech Marathon which was jointly organised by Vodafone Idea Foundation and VOIS Connecting Dreams Foundation.

The event provided a platform for Engineering students to showcase their technological creativity. It invited young technology innovators to build solutions using Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security etc.

The university Pro Chancellor P. Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora and Registrar Prem Kumar complimented the students for their achievement.