SRM student gets copyright for eco-friendly face shield design

VIJAYAWADA

30 May 2021 23:10 IST

It’s made of cardboard and reusable plastic

P. Mohan Aditya, a student of SRM University-AP, has been granted a copyright for the design of a biodegradable face shield for humans.

The third year mechanical engineering student has developed a useful face shield made from bio-degradable substances and named it ‘Facial Shield 2.0’ as it is an improved version of the ordinary face shields. The innovative features added to it helped him earn the copyright.

Last year on May 16, Aditya filed an application on the face shield design under the IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) with Indian Patent Office in Kolkata. This year a copyright was granted with a design application number 329364– 001.

The face shield 2.0 serves as the outer defence to the mucous membranes (nose, eyes and mouth), comes with a transparent visor made of a thin layer of 175-micron reusable plastic and a highly durable headband made from 3 ply corrugated cardboard. The cardboard’s bursting strength is 16 kg/sq.cm, which is quite durable yet lightweight. At an affordable cost of ₹15, it comes with an elastic band adjustable for all head sizes.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, who met the student at the Secretariat, appreciated his efforts. “Keeping in mind the environmental degradation factor, I chose reusable plastic and cardboard that are easily degradable,” he said.

SRM University-AP president P. Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellor V.S. Rao and Pro Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao congratulated him.