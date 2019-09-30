SRM girl attempts Guinness record feat

Tatineni Sreya, a first year engineering student, became the cynosure of all eyes at the SRM University’s Amaravati campus on Sunday.

Coinciding with the valedictory session of a two-day Tech Fest hosted by the college management at its campus, the girl attracted eyeballs by painting on a 589 square feet canvas in a span of 4 hours and 15 minutes using spices (turmeric powder and vermilion). The feat was recorded in the presence of a panel of jury to claim a place for Sreya in the Guinness Book of World Records.

She started the painting, of a little boy standing on a cliff and taking in the beauty of the rising sun, at 11.30 a.m. and concluded the act exactly at 3.45 p.m. Architect T. Ramakrishna, after measuring the exact size of the painting and other aspects stipulated by the Record Book, recorded the ‘surveyor’s statement.’

K. Manohar from Vijayawada Food Testing Laboratory analysed and certified the products used in the painting while Police Officials P.V.R.K. Prasad and Ravi, chartered accountant Krishna Reddy and advocate Rami Reddy, sat through to witness the act and made their observations.

Immediately after she finished the painting, Sreya’s friends greeted her with cheers and lifted her on their shoulders. The University pro Vice-Chancellor Narayana Rao, Registrar D. Gunasekaran congratulated the girl for her attempt.