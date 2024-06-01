GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SRM Foundation starts free tuition centre at Nidamarru

Published - June 01, 2024 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The SRM Foundation has established a free tuition centre at Nidamarru village under Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district. Registrar of SRM University-AP, R. Premkumar, and associate director of the directorate of student affairs, Revathi Balakrishnan, inaugurated the centre recently.

Dr. Premkumar said that the SRM Foundation had been actively implementing social service schemes in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and the free tuition centre in A.P. was its latest initiative.

The foundation spokesperson Suresh Kannan said that the objective was to impart free education through these tuition centres. The foundation reaches out to 570 students through 22 such centres in Tamil Nadu, and this was the first such a centre in Andhra Pradesh. Students from economically backward sections, studying in Classes 6 to 10, will be offered free education through this tuition centre.

Andhra Pradesh

