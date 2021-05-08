SRM entrance test to be held in May, July

The entrance exam for admission to B.Tech programmes in the SRM group of institutions, including SRM University(A.P.), will be conducted in two phases.

Aspirants will have the option to either take the SRMJEEE-2021 exam in phase I, to be held on May 23 and 24, or in phase II, to be held on July 25 and 26.

Examinations will be conducted through remote proctored online mode (RPOM). The last date of application is May 15 and July 21 for phase I and II respectively.

Scholarships

A wide range of scholarships is made available for meritorious students on enrolment. For details, visit www.srmap.edu.in.

So far, 92% of students of the maiden batch at SRM-A.P. have been placed, with the highest salary touching ₹29.5 lakh per annum and average salary being ₹6.25 lakh per annum. The campus drive continues for having 100% placements.