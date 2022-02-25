SRM-AP varsity signs MoU with French b-school

Student exchanges and curriculum development to be facilitated

Student exchanges and curriculum development to be facilitated

The AP campus of SRM University on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rennes School of Business, France.

University Vice Chancellor V.S. Rao said that it was an important milestone that would facilitate student exchange, curriculum development and articulation programmes.

Members of the French delegation visited the university campus as part of an official visit to the State.

Consul General de France at Bangalore Thierry Berthelot reaffirmed the MoU between India and France in the number and quality of student exchanges. “We reached the aim of 10,000 Indian students by 2020; now, we look forward to increasing the number of Indian students in France significantly to 20,000 by 2025,” he said.

The partnership for mutual recognition of degrees will facilitate the pursuit of higher education by Indian students in France and French students in India and enhance their employability. The delegation emphasised that the collaboration with Rennes School of Business will further equip students of SRM University-AP to gain professional experience and job opportunities around the world.

Maud Le Bars, South Asia Area Manager Rennes School of Business and Conseillere du Commerce Exterieur de la France, highlighted the student and faculty diversity in France that surpasses language barriers.

Associate Director - International Relations and Higher Studies, Naga Swetha Pasupuleti, Pro-Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao, Registrar R. Premkumar, Deans and Associate Deans of all schools were present in the discussion pertaining to the future scope of collaborations with French academic institutions.